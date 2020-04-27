UPS and CVS will use drones to deliver prescriptions in Florida Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

UPS and CVS are teaming up to deliver prescription medicine via drone to residents of The Villages retirement community in Florida. The service, which will use Matternet’s M2 drones, is being conducted with authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration.



The drone deliveries will begin on May 4th. The first flights will be less than half a mile and will be delivered to a pickup location near the retirement community. Initially, a UPS ground vehicle will complete the delivery to the resident’s door. The prescriptions will be delivered from one CVS store, with two additional stores joining at a later date.



UPS, which has been conducting limited drone delivery experiments in North Carolina, said it is expanding its drone service... UPS and CVS are teaming up to deliver prescription medicine via drone to residents of The Villages retirement community in Florida. The service, which will use Matternet’s M2 drones, is being conducted with authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration.The drone deliveries will begin on May 4th. The first flights will be less than half a mile and will be delivered to a pickup location near the retirement community. Initially, a UPS ground vehicle will complete the delivery to the resident’s door. The prescriptions will be delivered from one CVS store, with two additional stores joining at a later date.UPS, which has been conducting limited drone delivery experiments in North Carolina, said it is expanding its drone service... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this