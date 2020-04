Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Apple’s App Store Search Ads have now arrived in Russia for developers use to promote their apps.



more…



The post Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Usanov Alexey RT @9to5mac: Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia https://t.co/fXYcZ7gj6o by @michaelpotuck https://t.co/EShjZ2lLB8 3 minutes ago あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia; https://t.co/gEI2uZO0V4 https://t.co/C55GSyBWRS 26 minutes ago ElectroGeek Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia https://t.co/GvzTsZF685 https://t.co/wQMMMir2TN 29 minutes ago CoreMac Solutions Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia https://t.co/1EVpTM3J7l https://t.co/A5CikOLYSb 30 minutes ago iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/5ZQtYAyhgm Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia @iphonefirmware https://t.co/7URKkKx9sK 34 minutes ago sciencetells Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia https://t.co/4jhfSOyX3Y https://t.co/jsv6giklvn 49 minutes ago Techfans Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia https://t.co/RK66Fi6siI https://t.co/yZYAPrIoYU 52 minutes ago 🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia https://t.co/0g0zJoECxT https://t.co/YAmAuOfLFa 54 minutes ago