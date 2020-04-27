A new 1,400-piece White House set joins LEGO’s Architecture collection

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

LEGO’s Architecture theme is one of the more popular collections of kits for older builders, and today we’re getting a look at the next iconic landmark to be assembled. Bringing the White House to its latest brick-built rendition, the upcoming set stacks up to over 1,400-pieces and includes refreshed box art alongside the usual parade of intricate micro-scale details. Head below for a closer look.



