A new 1,400-piece White House set joins LEGO’s Architecture collection

9to5Toys Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
LEGO’s Architecture theme is one of the more popular collections of kits for older builders, and today we’re getting a look at the next iconic landmark to be assembled. Bringing the White House to its latest brick-built rendition, the upcoming set stacks up to over 1,400-pieces and includes refreshed box art alongside the usual parade of intricate micro-scale details. Head below for a closer look.

