British cinema chain to deliver film snacks via Uber Eats

The Verge Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
British cinema chain to deliver film snacks via Uber Eats

British cinema chain Curzon is partnering with Uber Eats to offer a selection of snacks from its concessions stand for your home movie night. The limited edition home cinema bundle consists of Curzon’s sweet popcorn, a gourmet hot dog, and selection of other movie snacks, like a salt-and-pepper nut mix and a Negroni slushie, according to The Evening Standard.

The kit, which also includes a cushion that doubles as a cup holder and a “Please turn off your mobile phone” door sign, is reportedly worth £35. But you’ll be able to grab it starting this Saturday for just its £3.50 delivery fee using the code “HOMECINEMA”. You’ll also get a voucher for 50 percent off a film streamed from the In Cinemas Now section of Curzon’s Home Cinema...
