British cinema chain to deliver film snacks via Uber Eats
|
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Image: Curzon
British cinema chain Curzon is partnering with Uber Eats to offer a selection of snacks from its concessions stand for your home movie night. The limited edition home cinema bundle consists of Curzon’s sweet popcorn, a gourmet hot dog, and selection of other movie snacks, like a salt-and-pepper nut mix and a Negroni slushie, according to The Evening Standard.
The kit, which also includes a cushion that doubles as a cup holder and a “Please turn off your mobile phone” door sign, is reportedly worth £35. But you’ll be able to grab it starting this Saturday for just its £3.50 delivery fee using the code “HOMECINEMA”. You’ll also get a voucher for 50 percent off a film streamed from the In Cinemas Now section of Curzon’s Home Cinema...