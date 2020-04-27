The Last of Us Part II will now launch on June 19th

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Image: Naughty Dog



Sony announced today that Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will now be released on June 19th. Earlier this month, Sony had said that the PlayStation 4 exclusive would be delayed “until further notice” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the game had been scheduled to release on May 29th (which was also a delayed release date).



“As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19,” said Hermen Hulst, Sony’s head of worldwide studios, in a statement.



If you’re anticipating The Last of Us Part II, you should be aware that massive spoilers and clips from the game reportedly leaked over the weekend. We are not linking to coverage of the... Image: Naughty DogSony announced today that Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will now be released on June 19th. Earlier this month, Sony had said that the PlayStation 4 exclusive would be delayed “until further notice” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the game had been scheduled to release on May 29th (which was also a delayed release date).“As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19,” said Hermen Hulst, Sony’s head of worldwide studios, in a statement.If you’re anticipating The Last of Us Part II, you should be aware that massive spoilers and clips from the game reportedly leaked over the weekend. We are not linking to coverage of the... 👓 View full article

