Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Jelly Key intros amazing new handmade artisan arcade keycaps

Jelly Key intros amazing new handmade artisan arcade keycaps

9to5Toys Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Jelly Key is introducing its latest arcade keycaps. The artisan keycap designer makes some of the coolest keyboard jewelry on the market and its latest collection might be some of the best yet. The collection is based on miniature arcade-like machines complete with controls and a clear-covered 3D gaming scene on the display. Head below for a closer look at these amazing key covers. more…

The post Jelly Key intros amazing new handmade artisan arcade keycaps appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Jelly Key intros amazing new handmade artisan arcade keycaps https://t.co/xWWlgkGgyF https://t.co/kYxGnTzBph 1 hour ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Jelly Key intros amazing new handmade artisan arcade keycaps https://t.co/8pocmjzdNJ by @justinkahnmusic 1 hour ago