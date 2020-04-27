Jelly Key intros amazing new handmade artisan arcade keycaps

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jelly Key is introducing its latest arcade keycaps. The artisan keycap designer makes some of the coolest keyboard jewelry on the market and its latest collection might be some of the best yet. The collection is based on miniature arcade-like machines complete with controls and a clear-covered 3D gaming scene on the display. Head below for a closer look at these amazing key covers. more…



