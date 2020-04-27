9to5Google Daily 430: Google Pixel Buds finally go on sale, classic Google Doodle games go live, more Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.https://9to5google.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/04/9to5Google-Daily-430-1.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Google Daily 430: Google Pixel Buds finally go on sale, classic Google Doodle games go live, more appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 9to5Google.com 9to5Google Daily 430: Google Pixel Buds finally go on sale, classic Google Doodle games go live, more… https://t.co/XdGWEL0ZmP 1 hour ago 𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 9to5#Google Daily 425: #Android 10 flaw causing Pixel lockup issues, Galaxy Fold 2 display specs, plus more https://t.co/Lnl71MLMDE 1 week ago