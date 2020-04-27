Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: Alien Blackout, and many more Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Android app deals. Just in case you’re new to our Android app roundups, every day at this time we scour the interwebs for all of the most notable price drops on games and productivity apps so you never have to pay full price. Today, we are being hunted by a deadly Xenomorph, cleansing an ancient curse, exploring puzzle-platformers, tracking our driving stats, and getting the daily weather forecast in animated form. More specifically, our collection is highlighted by titles like Alien: Blackout, BACKFIRE, Speedometer GPS Pro, Starman, Slender Last Sleep, YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, Kingdom: New Lands, and many more. Today’s complete lineup of the best Android app deals is waiting for you below the jump. more…



