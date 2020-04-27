'The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus on May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day — here's how to watch
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting May 4.
· The premiere date coincides with "Star Wars Day," an annual fan celebration of the franchise.
· Disney Plus is currently home to nine "Star Wars" movies and several "Star Wars" TV shows, including the hit series "The...
Fan conventions have gone on hiatus as COVID-19 continues to keep the world on lockdown, but that isn’t preventing New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration organizers ReedPop from marking next week’s Star Wars Day.
To celebrate Star Wars Day, and because 'The Rise of Skywalker' is hitting Disney+ for the first time, we're ranking all 11 movies from worst to best.
