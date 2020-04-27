Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 'The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus on May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day — here's how to watch

'The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus on May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day — here's how to watch

Business Insider Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
'The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus on May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day — here's how to watch 

· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting May 4.
· The premiere date coincides with "Star Wars Day," an annual fan celebration of the franchise.
· Disney Plus is currently home to nine "Star Wars" movies and several "Star Wars" TV shows, including the hit series "The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: ReedPop Organizing Virtual 'Star Wars' Convention for May the 4th | THR News

ReedPop Organizing Virtual 'Star Wars' Convention for May the 4th | THR News 01:26

 Fan conventions have gone on hiatus as COVID-19 continues to keep the world on lockdown, but that isn’t preventing New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration organizers ReedPop from marking next week’s Star Wars Day.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This sheet mask turns you into a cucumber-scented Baby Yoda [Video]

This sheet mask turns you into a cucumber-scented Baby Yoda

Why just adore Baby Yoda when youcan become Baby Yoda? Well, sort of.Online retailer Firebox is selling aYoda sheet mask that turns you intothe iconic stoic Star Wars character.Though the mask..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:22Published
Coming to Disney+ May 2020 [Video]

Coming to Disney+ May 2020

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in May 2020! May 1 - Awesome Animals (Season 1) May 1 - Car S.O.S. (Seasons 1-7) May 1 - Birth of Europe (Season 1) May 1 - Bride Of Boogedy May 1 - Buried..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The Rise of Skywalker coming to Disney+ for Star Wars Day

Subscribers will be able to watch the film on May the 4th
Independent Also reported by •MashableBusiness InsiderSeattle TimesJust JaredJust Jared JrDaily RecordMotley Fool

Star Wars Day: The definitive ranking of all 11 movies (including 'The Rise of Skywalker')

To celebrate Star Wars Day, and because 'The Rise of Skywalker' is hitting Disney+ for the first time, we're ranking all 11 movies from worst to best.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •engadgetJust Jared

Tweets about this

CreativeOil

Amy Wong Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is Coming To Disney Plus On May 4th https://t.co/AxGvIxlSlt #4K #disneyplus #StarWars #streaming via @WeRSM 8 minutes ago

AleAccebbi

Alessandro Accebbi Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is Coming To Disney Plus On May 4th https://t.co/3Su3CzYXwz #4K #disneyplus #StarWars #streaming di @WeRSM 32 minutes ago

AdriianaRenee

adriana renee Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus tomorrow two months early for Star Wars Day https://t.co/oNZ5O4xhfc 1 hour ago

VacancyMagazine

Vacancy Magazine Don't forget that 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to #DisneyPlus on #Maythe4th https://t.co/DcFC3hJ1QS 2 hours ago

mkmargie

Margie K. Tomorrow: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus early for May the Fourth… https://t.co/HhtjFkXGhK 3 hours ago

LiterallyNoodle

Nook Inc.'s Chill Soul Peej Apparently Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+ tomorrow, which is great; I still haven't seen it yet, and we onl… https://t.co/aV0t6jkzuT 3 hours ago

MMiculek

Marcia Miculek 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is coming to Disney Plus early for May the Fourth https://t.co/5XnlJCbNJZ 3 hours ago