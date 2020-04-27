The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima release dates have now been unveiled
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
After a nasty spoiler hit the net over the weekend, Sony has finally unveiled The Last of Us 2 release date, alongside Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. With PlayStation 5 scheduled for holiday 2020, the release of what might very well be the most anticipated PlayStation 4 games still to come have finally been unveiled. While COVID-19-related issues have slowed production down on just about everything, it looks like Sony is now confident as to when gamers will finally get their hands on TLOU 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. Head below for more information. more…
