The Library of Congress wants to help you remix public domain audio clips

The Library of Congress has launched a new website that allows you to create short remixes of royalty-free audio clips.



Citizen DJ is an open-source hip-hop project created by New York-based artist and computer scientist Brian Foo. The website includes roughly 3 million sound recordings spanning centuries that are divided into six different collections, including audio clips from government films to free music, which you can edit directly from your web browser.



The website allows you to pull clips from these libraries then remix them to create your own brief track. Using a drop-down menu, you can add various clips you like, then remix them in a few ways, such as modifying the drum beats or choosing parts of an audio clip to include in your track.

