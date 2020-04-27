Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services
Monday, 27 April 2020 () Oriente, a Hong Kong-based startup that develops tech infrastructure for digital credit and other online financial services, has raised $50 million for its ongoing Series B round. The funding was led by Peter Lee, co-chairman of Henderson Land, one of Hong Kong’s largest property developers, with participation from investors including website development platform Wix.com. Launched […]
VIA BEETCAM -- Fears that COVID-19 will hurt the global media industry are spreading as fast as the coronavirus itself. But which parts of the ecology will suffer most, and how exactly? In this video..