Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services

Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services

TechCrunch Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Oriente, a Hong Kong-based startup that develops tech infrastructure for digital credit and other online financial services, has raised $50 million for its ongoing Series B round. The funding was led by Peter Lee, co-chairman of Henderson Land, one of Hong Kong’s largest property developers, with participation from investors including website development platform Wix.com. Launched […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tubi Gets Personal With TransUnion Data Deal: Rotblat [Video]

Tubi Gets Personal With TransUnion Data Deal: Rotblat

Could a partnership with a consumer data agency help a fast-moving OTT TV service capitalize on an unexpected boom in viewing? Today, Tubi announced it has done a deal with consumer credit profiling..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:46Published
How Virus Will Hit Ad Spending: SMI’s Fennessey [Video]

How Virus Will Hit Ad Spending: SMI’s Fennessey

VIA BEETCAM -- Fears that COVID-19 will hurt the global media industry are spreading as fast as the coronavirus itself. But which parts of the ecology will suffer most, and how exactly? In this video..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Explorex Resources becomes Raffles Financial Group after closing acquisition and mineral assets spin-out

Explorex Resources Inc (CSE:EX) (OTCMKTS:EXPXF) revealed that it has closed the deal to acquire Singapore-based financial services company Raffles Financial Pte...
Proactive Investors

Bragg Gaming inks agreement to sell media division to SN&CK Media after strategic review

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) has inked a definitive share purchase agreement with SN&CK Media Limited (SML) for the sale of its media...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

2601Manish

Prof. Manish Thakur RT @MarvinStone: Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services | FinTech Insight https:… 12 hours ago

MarvinStone

Marvin Stone Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services | FinTech Insight… https://t.co/i2sNgOXOBm 13 hours ago

alshawafmumin

Mumin Al Shawaf (I am Hiring) RT @alshawafmumin: Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital #financial services https://t.co/LxWOdpHo… 1 day ago

greentechdon

Don Robinson RT @davi326: #HongKong #startup #Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services | TechCr… 2 days ago

davi326

Andrew Davis #HongKong #startup #Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial servic… https://t.co/UtximrKC4J 2 days ago

hrabalvlastimil

Vlastimil Hrabal RT @TechCrunch: Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services https://t.co/Gswji8T01V b… 3 days ago

Erroin

Erroin Martin Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services https://t.co/scbUPKnm8w 3 days ago

TheMehulPatel

Mehul Patel "Oriente raises $50 million to continue building its infrastructure for digital financial services" https://t.co/32WsWSAHbl 3 days ago