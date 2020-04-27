Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker criticism over their coronavirus safety response (AMZN, UBER, GOOG, GOOGL, MCD, TSLA) Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The coronavirus pandemic has put most of the US on lockdown, but millions of "essential" workers — even outside the healthcare system — are still showing up for their jobs.

· Even as many of their colleagues are able to make a living from the relative safety of their homes, these workers are putting themselves at an... · The coronavirus pandemic has put most of the US on lockdown, but millions of "essential" workers — even outside the healthcare system — are still showing up for their jobs.· Even as many of their colleagues are able to make a living from the relative safety of their homes, these workers are putting themselves at an 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Lisse Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/YaQlS9Yg4W 3 minutes ago Mariam Akbar🌟 RT @businessinsider: Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker crit… 27 minutes ago Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/F1qogyo3kz 53 minutes ago Principal-IT Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/77EQ9Ay2tN 53 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/ZVhUXj8VuU 53 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big compan… https://t.co/J8Nj6srcuj 53 minutes ago Business Insider Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/X4rChqlclX 1 hour ago Brooklyn22 Yet again Amazon JFK8 facility in Staten Island announced more cases even as they end the ability for employees to… https://t.co/zsztsdWP93 3 days ago