Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker criticism over their coronavirus safety response (AMZN, UBER, GOOG, GOOGL, MCD, TSLA)

Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker criticism over their coronavirus safety response (AMZN, UBER, GOOG, GOOGL, MCD, TSLA)

Business Insider Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker criticism over their coronavirus safety response (AMZN, UBER, GOOG, GOOGL, MCD, TSLA)· The coronavirus pandemic has put most of the US on lockdown, but millions of "essential" workers — even outside the healthcare system — are still showing up for their jobs.
· Even as many of their colleagues are able to make a living from the relative safety of their homes, these workers are putting themselves at an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlisse

Michael Lisse Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/YaQlS9Yg4W 3 minutes ago

Konemanen

Mariam Akbar🌟 RT @businessinsider: Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker crit… 27 minutes ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/F1qogyo3kz 53 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/77EQ9Ay2tN 53 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/ZVhUXj8VuU 53 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big compan… https://t.co/J8Nj6srcuj 53 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Amazon employees say they're scared to go to work, but they're not alone — here are 8 big companies facing worker c… https://t.co/X4rChqlclX 1 hour ago

Brookly38591251

Brooklyn22 Yet again Amazon JFK8 facility in Staten Island announced more cases even as they end the ability for employees to… https://t.co/zsztsdWP93 3 days ago