Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

All the rumors were true: The DJI Mavic Air 2 is now official, and we’ve had a few days head start evaluating the new $799 wunderkind. (Buy at DJI or Adorama)



Talk about big numbers in a small (570g) package: 48 Megapixel camera which shares the Sony IMX586 sensor with recent flagship smartphones. Add the ability to record 4K video at 60 frames per second, which is double the framerate of the big brother Mavic 2 Pro.



There’s a lot more to this, so read on as we bring you exclusive footage and takes below:



more…



The post DJI Mavic Air 2 review: Major upgrade with 48mp/4K60 cam is more Mavic 2 than Air appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

