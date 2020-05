Amazon's French warehouses will remain closed until May 5th Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The six warehouses Amazon owns in France will remain closed until May 5th as the company assesses “the best way to operate given the decision of the Court of Appeal.” If you’ll recall, a lower court prohibited the e-commerce giant from selling non-es... The six warehouses Amazon owns in France will remain closed until May 5th as the company assesses “the best way to operate given the decision of the Court of Appeal.” If you’ll recall, a lower court prohibited the e-commerce giant from selling non-es... 👓 View full article

