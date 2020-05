Delivery Hero reports jump in customers during lockdowns Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero reported that orders and revenues almost doubled in the first quarter as coronavirus lockdowns closed restaurants and prompted more people to order meals and groceries from home. 👓 View full article

