TikTok’s latest stickers let you donate to charity

TikTok creators can now add Donation Stickers to their videos and live streams to encourage followers to donate to charitable causes during the



The list of charities includes the CDC Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and the James Beard Foundation in the US, and the British Red Cross and Help Musicians in the UK. TikTok says it tried to choose charities that help the kinds of communities that use its service, and that have been hit hard by the pandemic.



