TikTok’s latest stickers let you donate to charity
|
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Image: TikTok
TikTok creators can now add Donation Stickers to their videos and live streams to encourage followers to donate to charitable causes during the coronavirus pandemic, the company has announced. Once added, users can tap the stickers to instantly be taken to a donation page within the app where they can add credit card details and the donation amount. TikTok says it will match the first $10 million donated globally until May 27th.
The list of charities includes the CDC Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and the James Beard Foundation in the US, and the British Red Cross and Help Musicians in the UK. TikTok says it tried to choose charities that help the kinds of communities that use its service, and that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
"The..."