Pentagon officially releases UFO footage

engadget Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
As if the world didn’t have enough to contend with at this point in time, we’ve now got another global challenge to add to the list: aliens. Well, maybe. The Pentagon has officially released three video clips showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” (...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface'

Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface' 03:09

 Former senate majority leader Harry Reid is calling for more public information following the declassification of video taken from US war planes which show 'unidentified aerial phenomena' in the skies above Earth. On Monday, the Pentagon officially released a series of videos which show things that...

Trending: Pentagon Releases Video Of UFO [Video]

Trending: Pentagon Releases Video Of UFO

The Pentagon has released three videos that show an unidentified flying object.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
Pentagon formally releases UFO videos [Video]

Pentagon formally releases UFO videos

The Pentagon has released three videos showing unidentified flying objects as it hopes to clear up any misconceptions about the footage. In a statement posted on the Department of Defence website, it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

US: Pentagon officially releases UFO videos, show 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

The Pentagon said it released the footage to "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or...
DNA Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

