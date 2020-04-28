Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has started using Oracle Corp's cloud computing service to help handle the surge in online video call volumes brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Pandemic precautions are keeping almost everyone at home, but we have the technology to communicate virtually, but why does it feel overwhelming at times and how do you say enough is enough? Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some tips.
Facebook announced it will be launching a free video conferencing service, similar to Zoom, called Messenger Rooms. The platform can hosts up to 50 users at once without having a time limit and users..
WhatsApp recently increased the capacity of participants in video calls, from four to eight, for beta users. The feature is now available in the stable version... Fossbytes Also reported by •Mashable •engadget
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chris Norman If you thought you could trust Larry's testimonial of Zoom, here is why he was doing it. Its called getting in on t… https://t.co/kizSKqiOoi 53 seconds ago
Chris Norman@DaveMichels Heres how mush testimonials can be trusted, their just trying to get in on the action or are part of Z… https://t.co/6OFR5nmKgu 2 minutes ago
Twirrim RT @gigabarb: Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge https://t.co/gO2cE5LCyP 4 minutes ago