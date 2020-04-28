Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more

CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more

9to5Mac Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
There’s a lot to like about the Mac App Store for consumers and developers, but there’s also a lot to dislike as well. Due to sandboxing rules and limited options for upgrade pricing, some popular applications are still not available for purchase. Over time, Apple has been working to tweak the rules to allow popular apps to enter the App Store, though. In early 2019, we saw Microsoft Office come to the App Store with the option to purchase a subscription using in-app purchase. It’s clear Apple hasn’t given up on the Mac App Store, and today, another popular app is making its first appearance. MacPaw’s CleanMyMac X, one of the best macOS maintenance applications, is finally on the Mac App Store.

more…

The post CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Anxiety and Panic Attack Relief Right in Your Pocket

Anxiety and Panic Attack Relief Right in Your Pocket 07:02

 For those that struggle with anxiety and panic attacks, it can be overwhelming and lonely. For Ania Wysocka, she found herself reaching for her phone to look for resources and ended up creating an app of her own to provide support for those that need it. Rootd is here to help for overcome anxiety and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app [Video]

France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app

France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app France is pushing for Apple to allow its coronavirus contact-tracing app to work in the background in a privacy stand-off. The country's..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published
Facebook to Launch Dedicated Gaming App [Video]

Facebook to Launch Dedicated Gaming App

Facebook to Launch Dedicated Gaming App Facebook is preparing to introduce a new mobile gaming app amid the coronavirus pandemic when many are glued to their phones. Facebook Gaming will be a free..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NativeConnect for Mac is now available on the App Store as a lifetime purchase

If you develop apps for Apple’s platforms, you may have heard about NativeConnect, an excellent app for macOS that lets you manage the content of App Store...
9to5Mac

Aptoide data breach leaks personal info of over 20m users of the Android app store

Choice is one of the biggest strengths of Android, to the point where you can even ditch the Google Play Store for a third-party alternative. Aptoide has been...
9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WinPhanKyle

Kyle Reddoch CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more https://t.co/TqQwBWfhov 8 minutes ago

Shoeray

Ray Blackman RT @9to5mac: CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more https://t.co/Mk1nVsvalr by @… 12 minutes ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more… https://t.co/P4BpWteq2Y 35 minutes ago

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more;… https://t.co/fOO8EnPBct 43 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more… https://t.co/vRKhYDCXfU 1 hour ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more… https://t.co/uGfHQCWQqd 1 hour ago