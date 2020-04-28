Pentagon Releases 3 UFO Videos Taken By US Navy

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

The United States Department of Defence or the Pentagon has officially released three videos that show the encounter of US Navy pilots with unidentified flying objects (UFO) in 2004 and 2015. As quoted by the Pentagon, the videos depict “unexplained aerial phenomena” and many people have circulated these videos over the year spreading fake news […]



