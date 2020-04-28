Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Pentagon Releases 3 UFO Videos Taken By US Navy

Pentagon Releases 3 UFO Videos Taken By US Navy

Fossbytes Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The United States Department of Defence or the Pentagon has officially released three videos that show the encounter of US Navy pilots with unidentified flying objects (UFO) in 2004 and 2015. As quoted by the Pentagon, the videos depict “unexplained aerial phenomena” and many people have circulated these videos over the year spreading fake news […]

The post Pentagon Releases 3 UFO Videos Taken By US Navy appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface'

Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface' 03:09

 Former senate majority leader Harry Reid is calling for more public information following the declassification of video taken from US war planes which show 'unidentified aerial phenomena' in the skies above Earth. On Monday, the Pentagon officially released a series of videos which show things that...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon formally releases UFO videos [Video]

Pentagon formally releases UFO videos

The Pentagon has released three videos showing unidentified flying objects as it hopes to clear up any misconceptions about the footage. In a statement posted on the Department of Defence website, it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Pentagon Releases Videos Of 'Unidentified' Phenomena [Video]

Pentagon Releases Videos Of 'Unidentified' Phenomena

The Pentagon just released these remarkable videos.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US: Pentagon officially releases UFO videos, show 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

The Pentagon said it released the footage to "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or...
DNA Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndependentZee NewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

United States confirms authenticity of UFO clips dating back to 2004

United States confirms authenticity of UFO clips dating back to 2004The Pentagon has officially released three US Navy clips that show 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this

Fred05032904

Fred McBiffle RT @UFOstories: Pentagon releases three UFO videos taken by US Navy pilots https://t.co/EXkwXb3wG3 7 seconds ago

ianhe1977

Ian Henderson Considering everything else that is happening, why not aliens as well? https://t.co/aFYKhfeD8f 14 seconds ago

gmmckee71

Garrybhoy RT @CraigMurrayOrg: You have to be very unimaginative not to be fascinated. I can't think of any explanation for the first, would be good… 30 seconds ago

tati1411

tatiana cardoso after the animal freely roaming in the streets, now comes the ETs... as Pentagon releases three UFO videos taken by… https://t.co/xz3OeFXPNK 44 seconds ago

ClamsKasino

Clams Kasino RT @guardian: Pentagon releases three UFO videos taken by US Navy pilots https://t.co/JZOyMl000y 1 minute ago

MyManMap2020

My Man Map 🍔 🇺🇸#KAG 🇺🇸🍔 👽🛸The pilots left the area to meet at a rendezvous point about 60 miles away. When they were still about 40 miles o… https://t.co/aUv84eK0tf 1 minute ago

jboulton95

Jack RT @guardian: Pentagon releases three UFO videos taken by US Navy pilots https://t.co/wRLe4jtDnb 2 minutes ago

jktwit11

Jay Pentagon releases three UFO videos taken by US Navy pilots https://t.co/CtSdWLEWsi 2 minutes ago