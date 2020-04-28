New app improves CRM data quality for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When it comes to marketing, working from poor quality data can prove costly. Many Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers use the InsideView Insights app for sales and marketing intelligence, and now InsideView is launching a new app to help clean and enrich CRM data. InsideView Data Integrity is designed to deliver accurate data and maintain data hygiene. In addition rich visualizations allow companies to quickly pinpoint problems in their data and improve their data health. "In a time when sales and marketing are increasingly virtual, bad data can cost companies millions," says Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView. "It trickles down into… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

