In an internal memo, CEO Sundar Pichai says Google will 'stagger' its return to offices as it extends work-from-home until June 1 — read the email sent to staff (GOOG, GOOGL)

· Google employees have been told to expect to work from home until at least June 1, in a memo sent by CEO Sundar Pichai to staff and seen by Business Insider.

· He also said that any return to Google's offices across the country will be "incremental" when it comes. "We'll ensure that any return will be gradual."

