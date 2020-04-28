Global  

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
In an internal memo, CEO Sundar Pichai says Google will 'stagger' its return to offices as it extends work-from-home until June 1 — read the email sent to staff (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google employees have been told to expect to work from home until at least June 1, in a memo sent by CEO Sundar Pichai to staff and seen by Business Insider.
· He also said that any return to Google's offices across the country will be "incremental" when it comes. "We'll ensure that any return will be gradual."
· Pichai...
