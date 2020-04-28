Global  

Daily Crunch: Facebook organizes a virtual graduation ceremony

TechCrunch Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Graduation goes virtual, more details emerge about the U.K.’s contact tracing app and Shopify launches a mobile commerce app. Here’s your Daily Crunch for April 28, 2020. 1. Facebook will stream a virtual graduation ceremony featuring Oprah and Miley Cyrus Here’s some consolation for the Class of 2020: a virtual graduation ceremony, which kicks off […]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Facebook to stream virtual 2020 graduation ceremony

Facebook to stream virtual 2020 graduation ceremony 00:31

 Many students graduation in 2020 may not have a traditional graduation ceremony, but at least they will have a very unique one! Facebook and Instagram plan to honor America's class of 2020 with a livestream event next month.

