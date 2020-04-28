Google Stadia adds EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

One of the biggest complaints about Google Stadia for ages has been its lack of major games, but that is slowly starting to change. Today, Google has announced that EA titles are coming to Stadia and that starts with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order last this year.



