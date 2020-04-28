Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Stadia adds EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year

Google Stadia adds EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year

9to5Google Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
One of the biggest complaints about Google Stadia for ages has been its lack of major games, but that is slowly starting to change. Today, Google has announced that EA titles are coming to Stadia and that starts with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order last this year.

more…

The post Google Stadia adds EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Comes To Streaming

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Comes To Streaming 00:43

 Can't wait for the new Star Wars movie to hit streaming? According to Business Insider the wait is almost over. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is hitting Disney Plus two months early on May 4th - "Star Wars" Day. Disney has also made "Frozen II" and "Onward" available to stream early. "Artemis...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daisy Ridley says criticism of The Rise of Skywalker was 'tricky' [Video]

Daisy Ridley says criticism of The Rise of Skywalker was 'tricky'

Daisy Ridley admits the criticism of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was "tricky". The actress has admitted to being surprised and disappointed by the reaction to the much-hyped movie, admitting it..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published
Daisy Ridley was deeply upset by 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' criticism [Video]

Daisy Ridley was deeply upset by 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' criticism

Daisy Ridley had a terrible start to the year as she could no longer feel the love from critical Star Wars fans, who hated her final film in the franchise.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Google Stadia gets PUBG, with Star Wars, Madden, and FIFA arriving later this year

Google Stadia gets PUBG, with Star Wars, Madden, and FIFA arriving later this yearImage: Google Google is bringing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) to Stadia today, and it’s promising to launch several EA games later this year. PUBG...
The Verge Also reported by •Business Insider9to5Google

Every Star Wars movie and show you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'A New Hope' to 'The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Mandalorian'

Every Star Wars movie and show you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'A New Hope' to 'The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Mandalorian'  · *Disney Plus offers access to every episodic Star Wars movie from the original trilogy through "The Last Jedi" in 4K. * · *"The Rise of Skywalker,"...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Tipsandgist360

Tipsandgist360 Google Stadia adds EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year EA is bringing both Madden NFL and… https://t.co/QX23QSQlv0 10 hours ago

GamerMonkey_

The Gaming Monkeys Google @Stadia adds #EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year https://t.co/u0xOMmQTom 12 hours ago

SocialMedia_RS

SocialMedia Rockstar Google Stadia Pro adds PUBG today, Electronic Arts titles on the way https://t.co/DoytdsuHbG 15 hours ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath #Google #StadiaPro adds #PUBG #today, #ElectronicArts titles on the way #SlashGear https://t.co/BKhQIMu3xT… https://t.co/fYnLVu45D8 15 hours ago

slashgear

SlashGear Google Stadia Pro adds PUBG today, Electronic Arts titles on the way https://t.co/67ryiUM6U6 https://t.co/a8lmz8adOE 15 hours ago

SOHOSystemsINSA

SOHOSystemsINSA Google Stadia adds EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year https://t.co/Vd32dFArpL #googlestadia #hermanus 17 hours ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Google Stadia adds EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year https://t.co/Ngx21tp3cK by @nexusben https://t.co/YG6d2uq5fO 17 hours ago