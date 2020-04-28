EGO’s top-rated 56V cordless electric trimmer from $79, more in today’s Green Deals

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Home Depot offers the EGO POWER+ 15-inch 56V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for *$219 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $300 at Home Depot and other retailers. Grab the bare-tool model for *$79* (Reg. $125). This string trimmer delivers everything you want in an all-electric version, and it ships with a 5Ah battery plus wall charger. Ditch the oil and gas routine this year and go with an electric alternative instead, featuring a “high-performance” line winding system and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



