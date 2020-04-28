Disney isn’t trying to steal your Star Wars tweets

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lucasfilm Ltd.



Yesterday, the Disney Plus Twitter account encouraged fans to share their favorite Star Wars memory, promising it might show up “somewhere special” on May 4th. But a follow-up tweet suggested the hashtag came with some hefty legal baggage: “By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here.”



It included a link to Disney’s terms of use, which total approximately 6,500 words.



