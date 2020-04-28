Disney isn’t trying to steal your Star Wars tweets
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Lucasfilm Ltd.
Yesterday, the Disney Plus Twitter account encouraged fans to share their favorite Star Wars memory, promising it might show up “somewhere special” on May 4th. But a follow-up tweet suggested the hashtag came with some hefty legal baggage: “By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here.”
It included a link to Disney’s terms of use, which total approximately 6,500 words.
Disney is notoriously heavy-handed about copyright, but even by those standards, the statement came off as both ambiguous and ridiculous. To many Twitter users, it sounded like Disney had claimed anybody posting #MayThe4th tweets was “sharing” them, and that by tweeting...
