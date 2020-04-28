Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Save on thousands of digital DC graphic novels priced from $5 at ComiXology

Save on thousands of digital DC graphic novels priced from $5 at ComiXology

9to5Toys Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Following up yesterday’s Marvel Ironheart sale, ComiXology has kicked off a DC Spring Sale with thousands of digital graphic novels priced from *$5*. Amongst all of the offers, one standout is on Superman: Last Son of Krypton at* $6.99*. Down from $13, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount and marks a new low for a digital copy. This 252-page novel centers around the Man of Steel who’s famously the last survivor of Krypton. Or so he thought. After a rocket lands in Metropolis containing a boy, Superman commits himself to protecting the child from Lex Luthor and other foes. Head below for more.

more…

The post Save on thousands of digital DC graphic novels priced from $5 at ComiXology appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Save 60% on Daredevil graphic novels priced from $8 at ComiXology

ComiXology is discounting a selection of Daredevil digital graphic novels headlined by Volume 1 by Frank Miller at* $9.99*. Also available for *free* with a...
9to5Toys

ComiXology takes up to 67% off Marvel Avengers comics and more from under $1

Following yesterday’s Daredevil discounts, ComiXology is back with a Marvel Family Reading sale that’s taking up to *67% off* a collection of digital...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys Save on thousands of digital DC graphic novels priced from $5 at ComiXology https://t.co/xS13MPkx7H by @blairaltland 34 minutes ago