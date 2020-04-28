Save on thousands of digital DC graphic novels priced from $5 at ComiXology

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Following up yesterday’s Marvel Ironheart sale, ComiXology has kicked off a DC Spring Sale with thousands of digital graphic novels priced from *$5*. Amongst all of the offers, one standout is on Superman: Last Son of Krypton at* $6.99*. Down from $13, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount and marks a new low for a digital copy. This 252-page novel centers around the Man of Steel who’s famously the last survivor of Krypton. Or so he thought. After a rocket lands in Metropolis containing a boy, Superman commits himself to protecting the child from Lex Luthor and other foes. Head below for more.



