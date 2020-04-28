Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Orange Is The New Black creators will lead new remotely produced ‘Social Distance’ show

Orange Is The New Black creators will lead new remotely produced ‘Social Distance’ show

The Verge Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Orange Is The New Black creators will lead new remotely produced ‘Social Distance’ showNetflix

Netflix has announced that the creative team behind Orange Is The New Black has created a new series centered around social distancing.

The show, called Social Distance, will be scripted, produced, and directed remotely, according to a statement from the executive producers. The cast will act and film themselves in their homes.

Social Distance’s executive producers include Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, as well as Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, Diego Velasco, and Hilary Weisman Graham. Velasco, who directed an episode of Orange Is The New Black, will direct Social Distance, and Graham, who wrote for the series, will serve as showrunner.



The creative team behind Orange Is the New Black have created Social Distance, a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Halsey and Marshmello to Release a New Song This Week [Video]

Halsey and Marshmello to Release a New Song This Week

Halsey and Marshmello to Release a New Song This Week Halsey and the anonymous DJ have each posted a flower on their social media profiles. The new song will be released on May 1. The new song..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:39Published
Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Daily Briefing [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Daily Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio gives daily coronavirus briefing in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 20:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix picks up social distancing-themed anthology series to be filmed remotely

Netflix has picked up “Social Distance,” a new anthology series from “Orange is the New Black” production team. The show, produced remotely, will focus...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Brisbane TimesJust JaredE! OnlineThe Age

WhatsApp teams up with the WHO to release 21 new stickers about quarantine life

The coronavirus pandemic may mean that we won’t get any new emoji until 2022, but stickers a thing people use, right? To acknowledge the reality of our new...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this