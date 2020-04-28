Orange Is The New Black creators will lead new remotely produced ‘Social Distance’ show

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Netflix



Netflix has announced that the creative team behind Orange Is The New Black has created a new series centered around



The show, called Social Distance, will be scripted, produced, and directed remotely, according to a statement from the executive producers. The cast will act and film themselves in their homes.



Social Distance’s executive producers include Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, as well as Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, Diego Velasco, and Hilary Weisman Graham. Velasco, who directed an episode of Orange Is The New Black, will direct Social Distance, and Graham, who wrote for the series, will serve as showrunner.







The creative team behind Orange Is the New Black have created Social Distance, a... NetflixNetflix has announced that the creative team behind Orange Is The New Black has created a new series centered around social distancing The show, called Social Distance, will be scripted, produced, and directed remotely, according to a statement from the executive producers. The cast will act and film themselves in their homes.Social Distance’s executive producers include Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, as well as Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, Diego Velasco, and Hilary Weisman Graham. Velasco, who directed an episode of Orange Is The New Black, will direct Social Distance, and Graham, who wrote for the series, will serve as showrunner.The creative team behind Orange Is the New Black have created Social Distance, a... 👓 View full article

