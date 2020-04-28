Ford cancels Lincoln electric vehicle program with Rivian
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Lincoln Motor, the luxury brand under Ford, has canceled plans to build an all new electric vehicle based on Rivian’s skateboard platform. Crain’s Detroit reported that dealers were informed Tuesday. Rivian and Ford said in a statement sent to TechCrunch that this was a mutual decision based on the current environment, which was meant to […]
