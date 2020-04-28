Elon Musk compares the Tesla Cybertruck to the Ford F-150 and the Porsche 911. How the futuristic vehicle stacks up with the greatest pickup truck and the iconic sports car. (TSLA, F)



Recent related videos from verified sources Kid Accidentally Pierces Back of Pickup Truck While Learning to Drive Forklift



This kid was learning how to drive and pick boxes using a forklift while getting instructions from his father. He drove towards the boxes and was supposed to lift them. However, he turned the vehicle.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago Truck Comes Head-on Then Flips



Occurred on April 12, 2020 / Hayward, Wisconsin, USA Info from Licensor: "This was during the COVID-19 pandemic on Easter morning, and we were headed into the local ambulance garage to give the crew on.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Elon Musk claims in a tweet that Tesla's Cybertruck can float "for a while" (TSLA) · Elon Musk tweeted Monday that Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck can "float for a while." · Musk's tweet came in reply to a question about whether someone could...

Business Insider 1 week ago



ElectraMeccanica Vehicles revs up deal with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to tack on new SOLO EV storefront ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) has revved up its agreement with retail property giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to extend its lease on an...

Proactive Investors 1 day ago



