Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () A drop in Google ad sales steadied in April and some consumers returned to using the search engine for shopping in addition to finding novel coronavirus information, parent Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday, sparking an 8% rally in shares.
