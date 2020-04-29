Global  

Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally

Reuters India Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
A drop in Google ad sales steadied in April and some consumers returned to using the search engine for shopping in addition to finding novel coronavirus information, parent Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday, sparking an 8% rally in shares.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Some Weird Items Have Become Incredibly Popular During Pandemic Lockdown

Some Weird Items Have Become Incredibly Popular During Pandemic Lockdown 00:38

 Some rather unusual items are flying off the shelves during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. For example, sales of spiral hams jumped 379.2% in sales compared to the past year for the week that ended April 11. According to Business Insider, consumer habits are shifting and analysts predict...

Recent related news from verified sources

Google parent Alphabet tops sales estimates despite virus hammering economy

Alphabet Inc on Tuesday beat analysts' estimate for quarterly revenue as its Google unit experienced a smaller drop-off in advertiser spending than had been...
Reuters

How Big Tech is stepping up to help with COVID-19 response

From tech services to hundred-million-dollar donations, many of Silicon Valley’s largest tech companies are stepping up to offer some assistance to those in...
bizjournals


