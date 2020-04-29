China banned a video game called 'Coronavirus Attack' where players stop zombies from spreading the virus and win badges like 'Liberate Hong Kong'
|
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
· A video game called "Coronavirus Attack," in which players have to shoot and kill zombies carrying the virus, has been banned in China.
· It contains numerous references heavily critical of the country's politics. For instance, users can win achievements called "Liberate Hong Kong" and "Release Xinjiang."
· It even has a...