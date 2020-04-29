Global  

iPhone rig used to shoot ‘Parks and Rec’ reunion episode for COVID-19 relief

9to5Mac Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
iPhone rig used to shoot ‘Parks and Rec’ reunion episode for COVID-19 reliefWe’re seeing a variety of entertainers and performers get creative with filming and streaming like Conan O’Brian shooting on an iPhone from home. In a more complex production, the cast of Parks and Recreation has come together (from home) for a reunion episode for COVID-19 aid that will air Thursday, April 30th and it was all shot on an iPhone rig.

