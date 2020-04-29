Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

We’re seeing a variety of entertainers and performers get creative with filming and streaming like Conan O’Brian shooting on an iPhone from home. In a more complex production, the cast of Parks and Recreation has come together (from home) for a reunion episode for COVID-19 aid that will air Thursday, April 30th and it was all shot on an iPhone rig.



more…



The post iPhone rig used to shoot ‘Parks and Rec’ reunion episode for COVID-19 relief appeared first on 9to5Mac. We’re seeing a variety of entertainers and performers get creative with filming and streaming like Conan O’Brian shooting on an iPhone from home. In a more complex production, the cast of Parks and Recreation has come together (from home) for a reunion episode for COVID-19 aid that will air Thursday, April 30th and it was all shot on an iPhone rig.more…The post iPhone rig used to shoot ‘Parks and Rec’ reunion episode for COVID-19 relief appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

