Monoprice’s enclosed MP Voxel 3D Printer drops to $256 (Open-box, Orig. $400)

Monoprice is currently offering its MP Voxel 3D Printer for* $255.99 shipped *in open-box condition. While a new condition model typically fetches $400, we’ve recently been seeing the open-box model go for $320. Today’s offer saves you up to 36% and matches the lowest we’ve seen to date. This fully-enclosed 3D printer features a heated 150 x 150 x 150mm print bed. Serving as a solid option for getting started with the world of 3D printing, it also comes equipped with a 100-micron resolution. Over 175 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Monoprice’s open-box products are backed by its 30-day return window and a 90-day warranty. For more details on the MP 3D printer line, dive into our review on the Ultimate model. Head below for more.



