Microsoft’s Xbox One Stereo Headset returns to all-time low at $35 (Save 42%)

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Microsoft Xbox One Stereo Headset for *$34.99 shipped*. Typically selling for $60, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. Microsoft’s stereo headset lets you hear all of the action without disturbing those around you. It plugs right into an Xbox One controller and brings a unidirectional microphone into your gameplay setup. A detachable adapter packs audio controls including volume adjustment, game/chat balance, and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.



