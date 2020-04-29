9to5Mac Daily: April 29, 2020 – Apple Maps COVID-19 update, more
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
*Sponsored by Disco Elysium*: An award-winning and groundbreaking role-playing game, now available on Mac. Get 25% off until May 1 on Steam.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/04/9to5Mac-Daily-04-29-2020.mp3
Apple has now added COVID-19 testing sites to its Apple Maps app across the U.S., covering all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The update provide testing locations... TechCrunch Also reported by •Business Insider •engadget •AppleInsider