Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The next Assassin’s Creed game is being revealed on YouTube

The next Assassin’s Creed game is being revealed on YouTube

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
It looks like Ubisoft is in the process of officially unveiling the next Assassin’s Creed game in a live stream on YouTube. After inside sources confirmed Assassin’s Creed vikings (not the official title) in mid-2019, it appears as though that will indeed be the case, despite fans initially hoping for a trilogy centered around the Odyssey storyline and era. All the details are down below. more…

The post The next Assassin’s Creed game is being revealed on YouTube appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

A Photoshop livestream is slowly revealing the next Assassin's Creed

In the absence of trade shows and other physical preview events, publishers are getting creative with their video game marketing. Today, Ubisoft casually...
engadget

Save big on Xbox games during this massive sale

Tuning in to the new Assassin's Creed game reveal right now? If you're as excited as we are about a brand-new AC experience, now is the perfect time to catch up...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Jessica08895254

Jessica danielle RT @IGN: The setting of the next Assassin's Creed game will be revealed via livestream today. https://t.co/XNnd5Qb4us https://t.co/Em2EtF4N… 10 seconds ago

hollowkitty

kat crossing RT @Tine_Rass: Ubisoft is unveiling the location of the next Assassin's Creed game today via an ongoing livestream. Follow the artistic tra… 11 seconds ago

_Donutsaurus

/// RT @ZhugeEX: The Assassin’s Creed reveal stream glitched and went offline for a second. Either that or the next game in the series is cal… 12 seconds ago

HughLomas

Hugh Baker-Lomas RT @LegacyKillaHD: Ubisoft has just filed a trademark for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Based on the various leaks, teaser in The Division 2… 56 seconds ago

Aster1_

𝘼𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧1 RT @ComicBook: Should the next Assassin's Creed game stick with RPG features or scrap them? That's what players are debating while a new ga… 1 minute ago