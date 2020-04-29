Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It looks like Ubisoft is in the process of officially unveiling the next Assassin’s Creed game in a live stream on YouTube. After inside sources confirmed Assassin’s Creed vikings (not the official title) in mid-2019, it appears as though that will indeed be the case, despite fans initially hoping for a trilogy centered around the Odyssey storyline and era. All the details are down below. more…



The post The next Assassin’s Creed game is being revealed on YouTube appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

