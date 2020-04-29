Amazon nabs exclusive streaming rights to select NFL games in contract extension

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Image: Focus on Sport / Getty Images



Amazon has carried NFL Thursday Night Football games on its Prime Video and Twitch platforms for the last few years, but an extension of that deal will give the company its first exclusive Saturday game this upcoming season.



