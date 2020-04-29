Sony now offering over 360 digital games at under $20 in new PSN sale

Global  

Sony has now launched a wide-ranging Games Under $20 sale. This digital PSN sale replaces the now expired PlayStation Spring Sale with a host of new titles for under $20 to sit alongside the on-going Big in Japan event. From Far Cry and Star Wars titles to Call of Duty content, LEGO games, and much more, there are hundreds of new deals available for PlayStation gamers. Head below for all the details. more…

