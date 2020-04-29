An unprecedented coalition of Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods workers are planning to strike over pandemic working conditions (AMZN, WMT, FDX, TGT)
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () · A coalition of workers from Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods are going on strike Friday to protest working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, as first reported by The Intercept.
· The workers say their employers, all of which have stayed open during the pandemic as "essential" businesses,...
Whole Food workers are becoming more organized, now using a grassroots group called Whole Worker. According to Gizmodo, these essential workers are making demands for safe work environments. The group is planning to hold another sick-out on International Workers Day. They are coordinating their...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Essential workers will strike nationwide on May Day to demand safer conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, while other groups plan...
Essential workers from Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Target and more are organizing a mass strike. They say the companies need to do more to protect frontline...