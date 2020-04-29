An unprecedented coalition of Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods workers are planning to strike over pandemic working conditions (AMZN, WMT, FDX, TGT)

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· A coalition of workers from Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods are going on strike Friday to protest working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, as first reported by The Intercept.

