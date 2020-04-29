Global  

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
An unprecedented coalition of Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods workers are planning to strike over pandemic working conditions (AMZN, WMT, FDX, TGT)· A coalition of workers from Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods are going on strike Friday to protest working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, as first reported by The Intercept.
· The workers say their employers, all of which have stayed open during the pandemic as "essential" businesses,...
