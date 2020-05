Recent related videos from verified sources HBO Max to Launch May 27



Warner Media announced it will launch its streaming service HBO Max on May 27 at $14.99 per month, compared to Disney+ which is $6.99 per month and Netflix at $12.99. The service will feature a library.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago HBO Max Sets Official Launch Date



The new streaming service will be available on May 27th. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources HBO Max will have iPhone, iPad, & Apple TV apps at launch HBO Max will be available to view on all Apple devices from launch, with the video streaming service set to work on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and...

AppleInsider 1 week ago



HBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc owned WarnerMedia, will be available across Google platforms and devices when it launches on May 27, the...

Reuters 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this