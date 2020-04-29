Hatch Sleep Light arrives next week with smartphone control, $130 price tag

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Back when the Hatch smart sleep light was announced back in January at CES, it was, safe to say, simpler times. Now the bulbous illuminary is ready to hit the market with a number of smart features that are designed to help adults sleep better and wake up more refreshed. Some may not be as familiar with Hatch, who has cut its teeth in the competitive baby accessory market, but it’s the background of the company that arguably makes it best suited for this project. Hit the jump for full details on today’s announcement, including pricing, and more.



