Ariana Grande's mother slammed Elon Musk after he tweeted that the government should lift lockdowns and 'give people their freedom back'

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Ariana Grande's mother slammed Elon Musk after he tweeted that the government should lift lockdowns and 'give people their freedom back'· Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being slammed on Twitter after he posted that Americans are under "de facto house arrest" and that the government should "FREE AMERICA NOW."
· On Wednesday, singer Ariana Grande's mother chimed in, saying that Musk is "a disgrace" and urging people to boycott Tesla. 
· Musk has been outspoken about...
