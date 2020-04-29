Ariana Grande's mother slammed Elon Musk after he tweeted that the government should lift lockdowns and 'give people their freedom back'
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () · Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being slammed on Twitter after he posted that Americans are under "de facto house arrest" and that the government should "FREE AMERICA NOW."
· On Wednesday, singer Ariana Grande's mother chimed in, saying that Musk is "a disgrace" and urging people to boycott Tesla.
· Musk has been outspoken about...
· Elon Musk said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that lockdowns should be relaxed.
· Elon Musk said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that lockdowns should be relaxed.
· "Give people their freedom back!" Musk tweeted alongside a Wall Street...