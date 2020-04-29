Global  

Facebook stock spikes despite ‘significant reduction’ in demand for ads

TechCrunch Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic is significantly slowing the growth of Facebook’s ads business, but investors seems pleased with the company’s performance in Q1 after Facebook released its earnings report Wednesday. The company beat Wall Street expectations on revenues, sharing that they had made $17.74 billion on while follow short on earnings per share at $1.71. The […]
