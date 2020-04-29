Facebook stock spikes despite ‘significant reduction’ in demand for ads



Recent related videos from verified sources Facebook Announces $100 Million Program For Small Businesses



Facebook announced a few changes to its approach to political ads. According to Reuters, one of those include allowing users to turn off certain ad-targeting tools. Yet the company was criticized for.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33 Published on March 17, 2020 Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020



Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 According to Reuters, the advertisements contain census misinformation, which goes against the platform's policy. The ads tell visitors to fill out.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08 Published on March 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook still plans to put ads in WhatsApp Facebook hasn’t abandoned its plans to put ads in WhatsApp. The Information reports that Facebook will push ahead with ads in WhatsApp in the future, once...

engadget 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this