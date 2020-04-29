Facebook stock spikes despite ‘significant reduction’ in demand for ads
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () The coronavirus pandemic is significantly slowing the growth of Facebook’s ads business, but investors seems pleased with the company’s performance in Q1 after Facebook released its earnings report Wednesday. The company beat Wall Street expectations on revenues, sharing that they had made $17.74 billion on while follow short on earnings per share at $1.71. The […]
Facebook announced a few changes to its approach to political ads. According to Reuters, one of those include allowing users to turn off certain ad-targeting tools. Yet the company was criticized for..