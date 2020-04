Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

· Tesla on Wednesday reported a surprise first-quarter profit despite factory shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

· The company's stock price spiked as much as 8% in after-hours trading following the news.

· Semi deliveries will be delayed to 2021, Tesla said, as it ramps up Model Y production.

· Visit Business Insider's... · Tesla on Wednesday reported a surprise first-quarter profit despite factory shutdowns due to the coronavirus.· The company's stock price spiked as much as 8% in after-hours trading following the news.· Semi deliveries will be delayed to 2021, Tesla said, as it ramps up Model Y production.· Visit Business Insider's 👓 View full article