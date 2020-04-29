Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Assassin’s Creed with vikings

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in its long-running Assassin’s Creed series: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which adds vikings to the world’s preeminent historical murder simulator.



There are not a lot of details for Valhalla just yet — Ubisoft has only released an initial teaser image (created in a live stream by artist Kode Abdo, also known as Bosslogic). But the promotional art shows off the Norse-inspired setting for the upcoming game, including a breaded, grizzled viking warrior wielding an axe that definitely isn’t Kratos from 2018’s God of War.



