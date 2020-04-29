Microsoft Teams jumps 70 percent to 75 million daily active users

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Microsoft Teams



Microsoft said last month that Teams usage had grown to 44 million daily active users during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s now jumped another 70 percent. During an investor call today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Teams usage has increased to more than 75 million daily active users.



Nadella also provided a new statistic for Teams usage: Microsoft saw 200 million meeting participants in a single day this month. That’s a statistic that Zoom has been using to detail its own impressive growth, and Zoom noted 300 million meeting participants earlier this month.



"Zoom has deleted references to 300 million daily users"



