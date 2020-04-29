Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft Teams jumps 70 percent to 75 million daily active users

Microsoft Teams jumps 70 percent to 75 million daily active users

The Verge Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Microsoft Teams jumps 70 percent to 75 million daily active usersMicrosoft Teams

Microsoft said last month that Teams usage had grown to 44 million daily active users during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s now jumped another 70 percent. During an investor call today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Teams usage has increased to more than 75 million daily active users.

Nadella also provided a new statistic for Teams usage: Microsoft saw 200 million meeting participants in a single day this month. That’s a statistic that Zoom has been using to detail its own impressive growth, and Zoom noted 300 million meeting participants earlier this month.

"Zoom has deleted references to 300 million daily users"

Zoom has confused the comparisons, though. Zoom originally stated it had “more than 300 million daily users”...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenager energises care home residents with TikTok videos [Video]

Teenager energises care home residents with TikTok videos

A young care home worker has clocked up more than a million views documenting his daily life entertaining residents in adorable TikTok videos.Aiden Middleton, 18, has worked at Wellburn House for only..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Zoom Hits 300 Million Daily Users Despite Security Problems [Video]

Zoom Hits 300 Million Daily Users Despite Security Problems

Just this past December, the video chat service reported 10 million users.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft integrates its enterprise social service Yammer’s app within Teams

Read Article Microsoft has integrated a Yammer app called ‘Communities’ within its video conferencing platform Teams for its over 44 million daily active...
CRN

Zoom quietly retracted a claim that it had 300 million daily active users, and it spotlights a huge area of confusion about its business (ZM)

Zoom quietly retracted a claim that it had 300 million daily active users, and it spotlights a huge area of confusion about its business (ZM)· Zoom quietly revised a blog entry to clarify that it has 300 million daily meeting participants — not 300 million daily active users (DAU), as it said at...
Business Insider


Tweets about this