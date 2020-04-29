Global  

Mark Zuckerberg warns that relaxing shelter-in-place rules too soon will cause the pandemic to worsen, saying it will 'guarantee' future outbreaks (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg warns that relaxing shelter-in-place rules too soon will cause the pandemic to worsen, saying it will 'guarantee' future outbreaks · After Facebook reported better-than-expected earnings, CEO Mark Zuckerberg opined about the potential damage of reopening the economy too soon.
· "I worry that re-opening too quickly will almost guarantee future outbreaks and worse health and economic outcomes," he said.
· Facebook users are surging, but the company...
