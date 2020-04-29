Global  

Introducing Origin Ludicrous PC, a $13,373 Tesla-inspired custom gaming rig

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
If you don’t know who MKBHD is, well, he’s only one of the biggest YouTubers around. Origin teamed up with Marques to offer a pretty unique computer…inside of a Tesla. Now, you’re not getting a full Tesla here, but it is still drivable. Ludicrous PC from Origin is a Ryzen 9-powered gaming desktop like none-other, and of course, it would be 1337 enough to cost *$13,373*. What do you get for $13,000? Well, quite a bit, actually…

